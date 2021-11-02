PECULIUM Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (PCL)

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One PECULIUM coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PECULIUM has a total market cap of $10.96 million and $1.26 million worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00224654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00095489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PECULIUM Profile

PECULIUM (CRYPTO:PCL) is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,223,198 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,879,802 coins. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io . The official message board for PECULIUM is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

