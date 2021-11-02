PegNet (PEG) Price Tops $0.0005

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 682.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, PegNet has traded 691.2% higher against the US dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $6,978.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00081274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00076134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00101766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,502.50 or 1.00137651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.54 or 0.07059089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002854 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

