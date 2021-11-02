PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.19 million. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $70.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

