Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,357.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Pepe Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $21.36 million and approximately $2,357.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00081900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00075889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00101692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,429.65 or 1.00052537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.44 or 0.07029494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

