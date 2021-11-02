Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.17.

Several research firms have commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

PRFT stock opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Perficient has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $134.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after acquiring an additional 106,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 548.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,600.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 596,682 shares during the last quarter.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

