Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.68. 59,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,875. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.