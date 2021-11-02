Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.45. 69,168,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,951,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $254.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

