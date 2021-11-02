Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 789,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 29,763,975 shares.The stock last traded at $43.71 and had previously closed at $43.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $256.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

