Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Update

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,700 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the September 30th total of 978,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. 98,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,898. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.