PIN (PIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00081650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00075677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00103246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,595.47 or 1.00489134 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,455.31 or 0.07039976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002855 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

