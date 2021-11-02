Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTOCU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 10,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

