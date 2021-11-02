Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PING stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 525.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 108,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

