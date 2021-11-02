Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 139.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Pinterest worth $3,671,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.37. 115,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,381,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.52 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

