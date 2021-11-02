Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.68. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.59.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $237.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.