Piper Sandler Lowers Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $65.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of KMPR opened at $63.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kemper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 70.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 6.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.