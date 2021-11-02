Pixelworks (PXLW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Pixelworks to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $227.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

PXLW has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pixelworks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pixelworks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

