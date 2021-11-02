Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PLSQF opened at $19.25 on Friday. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

