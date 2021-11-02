Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WISH. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $5,941,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 81.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 752,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 338,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ContextLogic by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in ContextLogic by 99.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ContextLogic by 475.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $369,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,307,636 shares of company stock worth $8,530,201 in the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

