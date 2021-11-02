Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $6.41 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Under Armour worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

