Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $7.74 Million Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of Hub Group worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hub Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

