Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 146,000 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 146,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Pembina Pipeline worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.69%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

