Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 156,461 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,461 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of SelectQuote worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

