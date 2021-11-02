Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $8.31 Million Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 386,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCW. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $582,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 in the last three months.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.