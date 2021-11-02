Polkamon Price Tops $3.74 (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Polkamon has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamon coin can now be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polkamon has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00081256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00076292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00102859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,180.06 or 0.99816008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,435.37 or 0.07007296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002862 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

