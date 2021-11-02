PolypuX (PUX) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a market cap of $60,514.26 and approximately $3,339.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00079999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00075475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00102751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,020.54 or 0.99985366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,556.33 or 0.07228856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002751 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

