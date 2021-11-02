Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,436 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Precision BioSciences worth $27,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $6,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after buying an additional 479,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 267.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 391,818 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $4,382,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 313,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.