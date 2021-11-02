Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 31.8% in October

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director James Robert Durfey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry Gene Dubose acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,714.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,998 shares of company stock worth $71,892.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Presidio Property Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.103 dividend. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Presidio Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

