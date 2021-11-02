Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.900-$ EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.90 or more EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Several analysts have commented on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.