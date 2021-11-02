Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.900-$ EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.90 or more EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PBH opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
