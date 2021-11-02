Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.92% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $3,429,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 287,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average of $137.43. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.29 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

