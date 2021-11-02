Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,285,311 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,044,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 78,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $82.06. 50,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,078,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average of $72.68.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,419,016 shares of company stock worth $111,255,602. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

