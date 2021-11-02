Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,654,142 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,157,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,289,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,540. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.48 and its 200-day moving average is $247.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

