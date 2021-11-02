Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,360,919 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,048,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,360,919 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.72% of UnitedHealth Group worth $14,034,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,386. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.36 and a 1-year high of $465.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $427.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

