Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,023,637 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,579,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,023,637 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 14.42% of Ingersoll Rand worth $2,956,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 79,496 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 484.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 93,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after buying an additional 3,680,776 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,795. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

