Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $19.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. 861,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,237. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million. Analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $2,707,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $23,984,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.