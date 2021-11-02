Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Primo Water worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Primo Water by 23.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at $24,335,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $18.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.