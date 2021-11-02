Professional Holding Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Professional in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Professional presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

PFHD stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.07. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Professional by 41.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Professional during the second quarter worth about $1,025,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Professional during the second quarter worth about $803,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Professional by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Professional by 5.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

