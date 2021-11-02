PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.24-0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $63-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.81 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. 508,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,319. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.68. PROS has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts expect that PROS will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PROS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.62% of PROS worth $32,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

