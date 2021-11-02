ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBSFY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of PBSFY stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. 10,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 18.59%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

