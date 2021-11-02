Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Down 22.0% in October

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,300 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of PROSY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. 309,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Prosus has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $142.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0324 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

