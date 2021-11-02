Prothena (PRTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Prothena to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $58.15. 1,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,401. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prothena stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 214.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Prothena worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

