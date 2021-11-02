Prudential Financial Inc. Has $335.89 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 65,175 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $335,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.20. 88,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.86 and its 200 day moving average is $381.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.