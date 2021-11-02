Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 483,897 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $535,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Visa by 80.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 102,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Visa by 35.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.04. The stock had a trading volume of 304,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,905. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.89 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.41. The firm has a market cap of $407.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,387 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

