Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,021 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of Target worth $267,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.29.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.91. 44,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,224. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

