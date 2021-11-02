Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 7,183 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Accenture worth $428,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $836,581,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $141,343,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $115,630,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

NYSE ACN traded up $5.04 on Tuesday, reaching $360.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.20 and its 200 day moving average is $312.95. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $218.32 and a 52-week high of $359.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.