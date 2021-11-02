Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.17. 1,769,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,702. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $114.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

