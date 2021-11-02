Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,106 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

NYSE:CNP opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

