Public Index Network (PIN) Price Hits $0.0284 on Exchanges

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $8,131.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00080257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00074674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00103649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,016.64 or 0.99893558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.23 or 0.07233596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00026976 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.