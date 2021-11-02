Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY21 guidance to $3.55-$3.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.700 EPS.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.98. 1,802,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,676. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,973 shares of company stock worth $991,085. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.