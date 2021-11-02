Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.55-$3.70 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.11.
Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 44,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,973 shares of company stock valued at $991,085 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
