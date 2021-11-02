Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.55-$3.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 44,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,973 shares of company stock valued at $991,085 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

