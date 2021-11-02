Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Short Interest Up 29.2% in October

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

PRPL stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. 883,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 212.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

